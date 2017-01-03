US judge says 2nd death penalty trial...

US judge says 2nd death penalty trial will stay in Rutland

13 hrs ago

A federal court judge says the upcoming death penalty trial of a man charged with killing a Rutland supermarket worker in 2000 will stay in Vermont. Attorneys for Donald Fell had asked the court to move Fell's upcoming trial out of Rutland, arguing pretrial publicity made it impossible for him to receive a fair trial.

