Survivor of the Year
Newly named the Komen VT-NH Affiliate's Survivor of the Year for 2007, Kerry Clifford, of Brandon, has competed in the Komen Race for the Cure held at Hildene Meadows in Manchester for ten out of the past 11 years. She has consistently finished in the 5K Walk's Overall Top 35, with her best Overall Walker finish in 7th place in 1999 and finished the 5K Walk as one of the top-4 breast cancer survivors in all ten Komen races she has taken part in.
