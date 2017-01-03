Survivor of the Year

Survivor of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Manchester Journal

Newly named the Komen VT-NH Affiliate's Survivor of the Year for 2007, Kerry Clifford, of Brandon, has competed in the Komen Race for the Cure held at Hildene Meadows in Manchester for ten out of the past 11 years. She has consistently finished in the 5K Walk's Overall Top 35, with her best Overall Walker finish in 7th place in 1999 and finished the 5K Walk as one of the top-4 breast cancer survivors in all ten Komen races she has taken part in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manchester Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Jan 2 Barack Putin Assad 5
News 13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac... Jan 1 lharris 1
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec 25 MADD 32
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Nov '16 Marky fan club 17
News Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel... Oct '16 markey fife 2
News A scandal deferred (Apr '06) Jun '16 Frank Hash 23
Town Hall Meeting---The People Won ! (Feb '16) Feb '16 WATCHDOG 1
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,754,352

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC