Speak Easy Cafe in Rutland to host The Rumpus
The Rumpus is an evening of live storytelling that started in January, 2016 at the Speak Easy CafA© in Rutland. On Jan. 28 they will end their first season with a fundraiser for the Rutland community theatre company, Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre.
