Scott promises to fight Trump orders
Vermont leaders say they will push back against President Donald Trump's executive order closing the borders to people from seven Muslim nations. Republican Gov. Phil Scott, Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vt., and T.J. Donovan, the Vermont attorney general, say the order is immoral and possibly unconstitutional.
