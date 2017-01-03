Rutland

Rutland

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Boston.com

They hustled into the church on a biting winter evening, unburdened themselves of scarves and gloves, and settled into pews to sound out words in Arabic. "Ahlan fii Rutland," said Fran Knapp, a retiree who lives about 20 minutes away, one of two or three dozen people who have attended a class here on rudimentary Arabic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Mon Barack Putin Assad 5
News 13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac... Jan 1 lharris 1
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec 25 MADD 32
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Nov '16 Marky fan club 17
News Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel... Oct '16 markey fife 2
News A scandal deferred (Apr '06) Jun '16 Frank Hash 23
Town Hall Meeting---The People Won ! (Feb '16) Feb '16 WATCHDOG 1
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,168 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,168

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC