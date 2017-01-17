Rutland technical school closes after significant water damage
Superintendent Mary Moran says a problem with a heating and ventilation unit in the ceiling at the Stafford Technical Center caused some significant water damage. It was centered in the wing housing Digital Arts, Heath Careers and Cosmetology, but the whole school was closed Monday while crews work to clean up the mess.
