Rutland mayorfears end of Syrianrefugee resettlement
The mayor of Rutland - a city that had been expecting up to 100 refugees from Syria and Iraq - said he fears a policy being considered by President Donald Trump would halt refugee resettlement in the city. Trump is proposing to reduce the maximum number of refugees by more than half, to 50,000, for the budget year ending in September.
