Refugees wish more focus on Syria, le...

Refugees wish more focus on Syria, less on closing US doors

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Alabood told The Associated Press through an interpreter that he, his wife and five children have been treated war... . Syrian refugee Ahmad Alabood, right, and interpreter Fariz Turkmani, left, talk during an interview at Della Lamb Community Services in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here. 16 hr 353 Cavite St 1
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Jan 19 Community Disorga... 6
News 13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac... Jan 1 lharris 1
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Nov '16 Marky fan club 17
News Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel... Oct '16 markey fife 2
News A scandal deferred (Apr '06) Jun '16 Frank Hash 23
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,604 • Total comments across all topics: 278,440,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC