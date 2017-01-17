Refugees expected in Rutland soon
And the first refugee family to move to Rutland is expected before end of the month. WCAX spoke with Superintendent Mary Moran Friday afternoon and she says the Rutland schools are ready for the refugee students that could come any day now.
