Refugee resettlement office set to open in Rutland
The Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program's Rutland office is expected to open and be fully staffed within a couple of weeks. According to Stacie Blake, director of government and community relations with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, the office will have three full-time employees.
