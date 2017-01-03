New Year | Eye on the Arts

New Year | Eye on the Arts

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Denton Publications

"Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man." Though one does not have to wait until a new year arrives to become a better person, there's something nice about having a definitive start date for life goals.

