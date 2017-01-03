Judge denies change of venue for Fell...

Judge denies change of venue for Fell retrial

The upcoming retrial of Donald Fell will be held in U.S. District Court in Rutland following Judge Geoffrey Crawford's denial of a motion for a change of venue. Fell's defense argued he could not receive a fair and impartial trial in Vermont and requested a move to New York state or, at a minimum, outside the Rutland area.

