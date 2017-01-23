Inspection stickers stolen from two Rutland dealerships

Over the weekend of Jan. 14, sometime between Saturday evening and the early hours of Monday morning, unknown suspects broke into two Rutland car dealerships and made off with several books of unissued inspection stickers, according to police reports. Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to Brileya's Jeep-Chrysler and Shearer Honda - located just four miles from one another on Route 7- to investigate.

