FBI Insists That When They Steal People's Stuff, They're Doing It for You

The FBI does want you to understand that while, yes, they do seize and keep billions of dollars in assets from citizens through a system that doesn't require them to prove a crime, they're doing it for the financial benefit of communities. Nowhere in this new FBI "news story" titled "Forfeiture as an Effective Law Enforcement Tool" will you find the words "Fourth Amendment, "Due Process," or "innocence."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.