FBI Insists That When They Steal People's Stuff, They're Doing It for You
The FBI does want you to understand that while, yes, they do seize and keep billions of dollars in assets from citizens through a system that doesn't require them to prove a crime, they're doing it for the financial benefit of communities. Nowhere in this new FBI "news story" titled "Forfeiture as an Effective Law Enforcement Tool" will you find the words "Fourth Amendment, "Due Process," or "innocence."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|Community Disorga...
|6
|13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac...
|Jan 1
|lharris
|1
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec 25
|MADD
|32
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Marky fan club
|17
|Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel...
|Oct '16
|markey fife
|2
|A scandal deferred (Apr '06)
|Jun '16
|Frank Hash
|23
|Town Hall Meeting---The People Won ! (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WATCHDOG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC