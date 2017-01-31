Community protests Rutland eye doctor's jail sentence after multiple DUIs
A Rutland eye doctor is getting three and a half years in jail after four DUIs and now community members are protesting his sentence. Dr. Leif Erickson was dropped off at the jail just one hour ago, but he says he was on the road to recovering from his addiction but now won't have that opportunity.
