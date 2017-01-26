Anger, sadness as small Vermont city loses chance to rebuild with refugees
Newly arrived refugee Dania Khatib, 5, tours a classroom on Friday with her mother, Mahasen Boshnaq, centre rear, and father, Ahmed Khatib, right, at the Northwest Primary School in Rutland, Vt. Newly arrived refugee Dania Khatib, 5, tours a classroom on Friday with her mother, Mahasen Boshnaq, centre rear, and father, Ahmed Khatib, right, at the Northwest Primary School in Rutland, Vt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|Community Disorga...
|6
|13-year-old missing from North Side medical fac...
|Jan 1
|lharris
|1
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Marky fan club
|17
|Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel...
|Oct '16
|markey fife
|2
|A scandal deferred (Apr '06)
|Jun '16
|Frank Hash
|23
|Town Hall Meeting---The People Won ! (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WATCHDOG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC