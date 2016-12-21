Vt. judge won't dismiss PFOA suit against Saint-Gobain
A Vermont judge has denied a motion from Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics to either dismiss or stay the multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit filed over chemical water contamination. Saint-Gobain had argued the lawsuit should not be allowed to proceed because the company was challenging the Vermont Department of Health's advisory standard for PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid, a chemical linked to cancer.
