Vermont to study environmental risks of proposed rail tunnel

Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Vermont transportation officials have decided to pursue a more detailed environmental study of a proposed $40 million rail tunnel project in Middlebury, which could delay construction by at least a year. The project calls for replacing two aging bridges in the community's downtown with an underground tunnel and lowering the rail bed to accommodate double-decker rail cars.

