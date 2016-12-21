Vermont refugee group preparing for S...

Vermont refugee group preparing for Syrians in Rutland

Thursday Dec 1

The group that works to resettle refugees in Vermont has opened an office in Rutland and is looking to hire staff ahead of the expected arrival of up to 100 mostly Syrian refugees. Amila Merdzanovic, of the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program says they've identified a spot for a downtown office, but they have not yet signed a lease.

