Springfield seeks help from landlords in curbing drug use
The U.S Attorney's Office in Vermont and the Springfield Police Department are seeking to involve landlords in the fight against the opioid epidemic. Vermont Public Radio reports the department and the U.S Attorney's office on Tuesday convened a meeting in which landlords and residents spoke about drug use in their community.
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Marky fan club
|17
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|TheReligionOfPeac...
|4
|Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel...
|Oct '16
|markey fife
|2
|A scandal deferred (Apr '06)
|Jun '16
|Frank Hash
|23
|Town Hall Meeting---The People Won ! (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WATCHDOG
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Center Rutland, VT (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|SNOOPLION
|2
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|Anonymous two
|31
