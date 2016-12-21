Select Board agenda includes arts, recycling and Route 30
The Select Board's hefty meeting agenda includes taking another look at recycling in Brattleboro. The board had discussed during a Nov. 15 meeting the possibility of changing its representative on the Windham Solid Waste Management District Board of Supervisors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
