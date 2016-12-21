Rutland student places no. 3 in Miss Teen Vermont Pageant
Mt. St. Joseph Academy high school student Bethany Garrow of Rutland placed in third place in the Miss Teen Vermont Pageant last weekend. The pageant is for young women, ages 14 to 18, and features poise, confidence, goal-setting, public speaking and communication skills, physical fitness, and self-discipline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Rutland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Marky fan club
|17
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|TheReligionOfPeac...
|4
|Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel...
|Oct '16
|markey fife
|2
|A scandal deferred (Apr '06)
|Jun '16
|Frank Hash
|23
|Town Hall Meeting---The People Won ! (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WATCHDOG
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Center Rutland, VT (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|SNOOPLION
|2
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|Anonymous two
|31
Find what you want!
Search Rutland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC