Russian plane crash victim had ties t...

Russian plane crash victim had ties to Vermont

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

A Russian doctor who died in the crash of a Russian military plane has left behind a husband with a Vermont law practice. Dr. Yelizaveta Glinka, who was 54, was one of 92 people who died when a Tu-154 aircraft crashed on Christmas morning just moments after taking off from an airport in the Black Sea community of Sochi on its way to Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec 25 MADD 32
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Nov '16 Marky fan club 17
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Oct '16 TheReligionOfPeac... 4
News Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel... Oct '16 markey fife 2
News A scandal deferred (Apr '06) Jun '16 Frank Hash 23
Town Hall Meeting---The People Won ! (Feb '16) Feb '16 WATCHDOG 1
Debate: Marijuana - Center Rutland, VT (Sep '10) Jan '16 SNOOPLION 2
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,455,858

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC