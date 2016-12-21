Russian plane crash victim had ties to Vermont

A Russian doctor who died in the crash of a Russian military plane has left behind a husband with a Vermont law practice. Dr. Yelizaveta Glinka, who was 54, was one of 92 people who died when a Tu-154 aircraft crashed on Christmas morning just moments after taking off from an airport in the Black Sea community of Sochi on its way to Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.