Russian plane crash victim had ties to Vermont
A Russian doctor who died in the crash of a Russian military plane has left behind a husband with a Vermont law practice. Dr. Yelizaveta Glinka, who was 54, was one of 92 people who died when a Tu-154 aircraft crashed on Christmas morning just moments after taking off from an airport in the Black Sea community of Sochi on its way to Syria.
