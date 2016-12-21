Lawrence West Obituary, 89

Lawrence West Obituary, 89

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: The Vermont Standard

Per his request there will be no services or visiting hours for Lawrence West who passed away on Dec. 7 at the Cedar Hill Continuing Care Center in Windsor, but lived the very best years of his life in Woodstock. He was born Sept 8, 1927 in Rutland, son of Perle and Marion West.

