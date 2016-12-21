In Vermont, solar, batteries key ener...

In Vermont, solar, batteries key energy revolution

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: The Gazette

A Vermont power company small by national standards is pushing to lead an "energy transformation" in which the key ingredients are solar panels and batteries. Green Mountain Power CEO Mary Powell says the aims include greater distribution of generation sources, more use of green, renewable energy and more resilience and reliability on the grid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rutland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec 25 MADD 32
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Nov '16 Marky fan club 17
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Oct '16 TheReligionOfPeac... 4
News Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel... Oct '16 markey fife 2
News A scandal deferred (Apr '06) Jun '16 Frank Hash 23
Town Hall Meeting---The People Won ! (Feb '16) Feb '16 WATCHDOG 1
Debate: Marijuana - Center Rutland, VT (Sep '10) Jan '16 SNOOPLION 2
See all Rutland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rutland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Rutland County was issued at December 29 at 9:32AM EST

Rutland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rutland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Rutland, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,813 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,013

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC