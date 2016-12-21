Geraldine Ferraro's son pardoned for ...

Geraldine Ferraro's son pardoned for 1988 cocaine conviction

In this April 5, 1988 file photo, John Zaccaro Jr. walks to Vermont District Court in Rutland, Vt. The son of former vice presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro has been pardoned by the governor of Vermont nearly 30 years after he was convicted of selling cocaine to an undercover officer.

