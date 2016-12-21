Ford Geno Obituary, 74
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Nov 28 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Windsor for Ford C. Geno, 74, a resident of White River Jct. and a former longtime resident of Hartland, who passed away Nov. 21 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
