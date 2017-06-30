Traffic stop leads to drug arrest -

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest -

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: News Democrat

On June, 29, 2017, Russellville Police Department Officers initiated a traffic stop on a pickup truck on West 2nd Street for canceled registration. When officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, they could smell the suspected odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katie Cartmell/Kennedy? 8 min Paula kennedy mue... 15
The Climb 21 min Treeperson 15
cliff jumping today tommorro 1 hr billythekid 1
Nothing in this Town has changed. 2 hr Bluez 2
Dickie Carter 5 hr Arnold 10
Hair Affair 5 hr lmao 2
Drug suppliers name them 10 hr Reese 12
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,204 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC