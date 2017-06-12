Russellville students show off musical talents -
Mrs. Susan Allpress was presented a lovely bouquet with gratitude for all she has done and in recognition for her retirement. Superintendent Leon Smith was presented a plaque in recognition of his support and dedication to the Arts programs over the last 8 years that he has been with Russellville Independent Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurants
|13 hr
|Hopeful
|3
|Jon tisdale (May '10)
|14 hr
|Closetfreak
|26
|Jada lewis?
|14 hr
|homie
|2
|Logan County Detention Center's treatment of in... (Mar '11)
|14 hr
|fellon
|42
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|Goran
|871
|Logan County News
|Sun
|Jeff Jones63
|4
|Why is Williams Dulworth not in jail??
|Sun
|onlyinky
|7
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC