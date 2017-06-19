Man flees police during traffic stop -
A man fled on foot after bring stopped by a Logan County Sheriff's Department deputy Thursday, June 8 on North Morgan Street, Russellville. Steven Wayne Hendricks, 45, of Lewisburg Road, ran from authorities at approximately 11 a.m. after being pulled over for a traffic violation.
