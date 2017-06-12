Logan County News

This has been a good week for so many people. I got word from Vanderbilt Hospital Cancer Center that my rare type leukemia was still in a strong remission and that my body was responding well to my 130 pound weight loss! I am also on a new treatment for diabetes and my bodies response has been excellent! Hopefully I will be here for several more years and do some good things for my fellow man.

