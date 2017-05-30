Intoxicated man arrested for discharging gun -
An intoxicated man was arrested Saturday, June 3 after the Russellville Police responded to shots being fired in the area of 111 Crescent Drive in Russellville. After investigating the scene, Cody Rilley was found to have discharged three rounds from a handgun.
