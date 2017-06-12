Intoxicated man arrested for discharg...

Intoxicated man arrested for discharging gun -

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: News Democrat

An intoxicated man was arrested Saturday, June 3 after the Russellville Police responded to shots being fired in the area of 111 Crescent Drive in Russellville. After investigating the scene, Cody Rilley was found to have discharged three rounds from a handgun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Restaurants 22 hr Hopeful 3
Jon tisdale (May '10) 23 hr Closetfreak 26
Jada lewis? 23 hr homie 2
Logan County Detention Center's treatment of in... (Mar '11) 23 hr fellon 42
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) Mon Goran 871
News Logan County News Sun Jeff Jones63 4
Why is Williams Dulworth not in jail?? Sun onlyinky 7
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC