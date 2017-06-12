Fitness trail ready at Memorial Park -
Using a bar to do push-ups, Kia Collins gets fit on the Fit Trail at Memorial Park in Russellville. Kia Collins is one of many who have been utilizing the Fit Trail at Memorial Park in Russellville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurants
|17 hr
|Hopeful
|3
|Jon tisdale (May '10)
|19 hr
|Closetfreak
|26
|Jada lewis?
|19 hr
|homie
|2
|Logan County Detention Center's treatment of in... (Mar '11)
|19 hr
|fellon
|42
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|Goran
|871
|Logan County News
|Sun
|Jeff Jones63
|4
|Why is Williams Dulworth not in jail??
|Sun
|onlyinky
|7
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC