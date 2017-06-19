First Families of Logan deadline approaches -
Aug 1, 2017, is the deadline for First Family applications which honor your 1820 and earlier ancestors. First Family is part of the 225th birthday celebration of Logan County and the state of Kentucky to be held on Sept.1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
