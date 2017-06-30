Fast Pace Urgent Care coming to Ra vi...

Fast Pace Urgent Care coming to Ra ville -

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: News Democrat

Fast Pace Urgent Care is coming to Russellville, and construction is well underway for the Kentucky-Tennessee based business, which will be sandwiched between Russellville High School and the Southern Bypass on 9th Street. For more than eight years, Fast Pace Urgent Care provides convenient care to the communities it serves.

