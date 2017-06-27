Climb hearing set for July 10 -

Logan County Judge Executive Logan Chick announced during this week's fiscal court meeting that he has set a hearing for The Climb on Monday, July 10 at 2 p.m. in the courtroom of the historic courthouse. The hearing will be to decide the application for the entertainment permit has been filed with the county by Benjamin Lamb for his business on Nashville Road just outside of the Russellville city limits.

