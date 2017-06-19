Bruni named Russellville Jr./Sr. High...

Bruni named Russellville Jr./Sr. High Principal - 5:03 pm updated:

Tuesday Jun 13

Photo by Chris Cooper Corey Waters, a member of the Russellville Site Based Council and Social Studies Teacher at the system, presented the new Russellville Jr./Sr. High School Principal, Ben Bruni with "Russellville Swag" at the announcement Wednesday. Also pictured is Russellville's new superintendent, Bart Flener.

