Accidents send two to hospitals

On Wednesday, June 21 at approximately 4:01 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff's Department responded to a two vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 96 about four miles south of Russellville. Upon arrival and through investigation, it was found that 23-year-old Mckenzie Duncan of Adairville was operating a 2007 Mitsubishi Galant southbound, when for unknown reason, she crossed over the center line and struck a northbound dump truck being operated by 21-year-old Coty Coles of Russellville.

