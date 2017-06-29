2,237 lbs of produce and food distrib...

2,237 lbs of produce and food distributed in Logan County -

1 hr ago Read more: News Democrat

On June 26, Concerned Citizens of Logan County in Russellville hosted a Mobile Food Pantry from Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland, a regional food bank servicing Logan County and 41 other Kentucky counties. 2,237 pounds of Farms to Food Banks produce, fresh local produce, and other food items were handed out to the community.

