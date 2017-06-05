Trial set for Amish community members over horse droppings
In this photo taken Wednesday, May 24, 2017, members of the Amish community gather at the Logan County Justice Center in Russellville, KY, for a hearing. A trial date has been set for 13 members of the local Amish community who have been cited for violating a ordinance requiring horses to wear bags to catch their droppings.
