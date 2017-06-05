Trial set for Amish community members...

Trial set for Amish community members over horse droppings

Thursday May 25 Read more: Connecticut Post

In this photo taken Wednesday, May 24, 2017, members of the Amish community gather at the Logan County Justice Center in Russellville, KY, for a hearing. A trial date has been set for 13 members of the local Amish community who have been cited for violating a ordinance requiring horses to wear bags to catch their droppings.

