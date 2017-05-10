Three arrested at Morgantown Road trailer park -
Two men and one woman were arrested April 27 at a trailer park located on Morgantown Road in Russellville. James Brooks, 46, and Michael Embry, 54, both of Morgantown, were taken into custody along with Kimberly Hines, 42, of Adairville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|MAGA
|791
|Logan County Jail Class Action Suit
|Wed
|Laughing
|4
|Wondering
|Wed
|Pegged out
|6
|Red head dominos driver
|Tue
|Wondering
|8
|Staci DeArmond
|May 8
|ray ray
|3
|Bradford Elliott (Jul '10)
|May 8
|wayward
|4
|WalMart Cashier
|May 8
|Wonder balls
|6
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC