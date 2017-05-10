Summer Reading Program begins June -
The Logan County Public Library will be kicking off it's Summer Reading Program June 2 with a "Build a Better World" theme, which promises both an exciting and educational experience for the community's children. Summer is supposed to be fun, but learning can be fun too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|MAGA
|791
|Logan County Jail Class Action Suit
|Wed
|Laughing
|4
|Wondering
|Wed
|Pegged out
|6
|Red head dominos driver
|Tue
|Wondering
|8
|Staci DeArmond
|May 8
|ray ray
|3
|Bradford Elliott (Jul '10)
|May 8
|wayward
|4
|WalMart Cashier
|May 8
|Wonder balls
|6
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC