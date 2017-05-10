Summer Reading Program begins June -

Summer Reading Program begins June -

Monday May 8

The Logan County Public Library will be kicking off it's Summer Reading Program June 2 with a "Build a Better World" theme, which promises both an exciting and educational experience for the community's children. Summer is supposed to be fun, but learning can be fun too.

