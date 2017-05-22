So that they are never forgotten -
Janna Hoehn is going through images of fallen Vietnam War soldiers sent to her by families all over the country. She is looking for photos of two Russellville men killed in Vietnam Lavaughn Elliott and Albert R. Sanford.
