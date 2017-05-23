Ribbon cutting for Southern Ego Catering -
On Friday, May 19, 2017, Southern Ego Catering celebrated the grand opening of their new food truck with a ribbon cutting. Owner and chef Jessica Atkinson was pleased to welcome the crowd with a menu of mesquite chicken, BBQ Sundae, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cajun Grilled Corn, Million Dollar Cake and more.
