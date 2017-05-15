Ra ville woman hides meth in bra -

Thursday May 11 Read more: News Democrat

A woman admitted to hiding 7.9 grams of methamphetamine in her bra Friday, May 5 after police arrested her. Tressa A. Smith, 46, of Oak Ridge Road, Russellville, had an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Daviess County.

