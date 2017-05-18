Man found hiding in attic in Olmstead -
Police found a man with several outstanding warrants hiding in an attic in Olmstead Friday, May 5. The man was identified as Karl Ryan Paulus, 24, who lives at 2825 Olmstead Road. Paulus was wanted for a probation violation, along with failure to appear, fleeing and evading police and resisting arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony White (Jun '09)
|3 hr
|Keep my grandsons...
|47
|ventra plastics (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|clarissa
|302
|Kellisa Lashley
|11 hr
|judgement
|4
|Toie
|12 hr
|Yuck
|1
|Miranda Hughes???? (Jun '10)
|17 hr
|Seriously
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|Proud Democrat
|809
|Stevenson elementary principal
|18 hr
|Rvvk
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC