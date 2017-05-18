Man found hiding in attic in Olmstead -

Man found hiding in attic in Olmstead -

Thursday May 11

Police found a man with several outstanding warrants hiding in an attic in Olmstead Friday, May 5. The man was identified as Karl Ryan Paulus, 24, who lives at 2825 Olmstead Road. Paulus was wanted for a probation violation, along with failure to appear, fleeing and evading police and resisting arrest.

