Logan ready for additional growth -

Logan ready for additional growth -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: News Democrat

Preparing for future economic growth, work continues to enhance the West Industrial Park located on the 68 Bypass around Russellville. One of the most recent and noticeable changes to the property is a sign at the main entrance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corey Shoemake 37 min Wondering 1
Adairville Road Work!!! 3 hr The Scrambler 1
Angela Holloway (Mar '10) 4 hr Wtf 6
The Climb 4 hr Really 21
ventra plastics (Feb '10) 4 hr PAY 311
Restaurants 12 hr curious 2
Megan Mckinney (Oct '10) 15 hr Chris 13
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,526 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC