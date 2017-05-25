Logan Aluminum to add 60 additional jobs -
It was announced on Thursday afternoon that Logan Aluminum will be investing an additional $125 million to put in a new cold rolling mill which will result in creating approximately 60 new jobs. "This is yet another step toward increased production capacity and increased efficiency for Logan Aluminum," said Tom Harned, executive director of LEAD, the Logan Economic Alliance for Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ventra plastics (Feb '10)
|53 min
|Abc67
|313
|The Climb
|3 hr
|Expected
|22
|Angela Holloway (Mar '10)
|19 hr
|Good one
|7
|Corey Shoemake
|Thu
|Wondering
|1
|Adairville Road Work!!!
|Thu
|The Scrambler
|1
|Restaurants
|Thu
|curious
|2
|Megan Mckinney (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Chris
|13
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC