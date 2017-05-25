Logan Aluminum to add 60 additional j...

Logan Aluminum to add 60 additional jobs -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Democrat

It was announced on Thursday afternoon that Logan Aluminum will be investing an additional $125 million to put in a new cold rolling mill which will result in creating approximately 60 new jobs. "This is yet another step toward increased production capacity and increased efficiency for Logan Aluminum," said Tom Harned, executive director of LEAD, the Logan Economic Alliance for Development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ventra plastics (Feb '10) 53 min Abc67 313
The Climb 3 hr Expected 22
Angela Holloway (Mar '10) 19 hr Good one 7
Corey Shoemake Thu Wondering 1
Adairville Road Work!!! Thu The Scrambler 1
Restaurants Thu curious 2
Megan Mckinney (Oct '10) Wed Chris 13
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC