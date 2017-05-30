Johnson sentenced, receives probation -
Allen C. Johnson of Russellville was sentenced Tuesday, May 23 to seven years for crimes he committed in 2015. He plead guilty to two counts of distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and one count of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|angela stevens (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Curious
|23
|The Climb
|4 hr
|Theycallmebigdaddy
|30
|Ariel Anderson. Anyone know her?
|9 hr
|Yeet
|13
|Ski daddy's
|16 hr
|The Scrambler
|3
|Christine Law
|Sun
|Christine Law
|4
|Roy Gill (Aug '09)
|Sun
|DildoUpRoysAss
|17
|Angela Holloway (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Ann
|11
